Gravitas: Indian Army 'General' title for Nepal Army chief

Nov 09, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Nepal's Army chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma is currently on a four-day visit to India. He will be honoured with the title of Honorary 'General of Indian Army'. Palki Sharma tells you why this visit is significant for India-Nepal relations.
Read in App