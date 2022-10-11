Gravitas: India slams Germany's 'unwarranted remarks' on Kashmir

Published: Oct 11, 2022, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India has slammed Germany for its 'unwarranted advice' on Kashmir. In a sharply worded statement, it called German call for UN role in J&K an 'injustice to terror victims'. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
