Gravitas: Hungary's PM Viktor Orban secures another term

Apr 05, 2022, 01:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has secured another term in office with a landslide victory. Orban says his victory can be seen 'even from the moon'. What does the win mean for Europe? Palki Sharma Upadhyay gets you a report.
