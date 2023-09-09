Gravitas: How Far Can You Go In The Name Of Climate Activism?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary was hit with cream cakes by climate activists. The U.S. Open semi-final was halted for 45 minutes due to climate protest. Can vandalism be justified in the name of activism? Molly Gambhir tells you more

