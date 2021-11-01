Gravitas: Halal & Kosher slaughter banned in Greece

Nov 01, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Apex Court in Greece has banned Halal & Kosher slaughter of livestock calling them 'inhumane'. What do the concepts really mean? Is the ban politically motivated? Which countries have banned them? Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App