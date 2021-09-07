Gravitas | Ground Report: What happened after the Taliban took Panjshir

Sep 07, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Afghans are disappointed with the international community for their failure to back the resistance forces. WION's Anas Mallick tells Palki Sharma how the Taliban is imposing its brutal rule in Panjshir.
