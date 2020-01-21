Gravitas: Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Big Admission Of Sri Lankan Civil War

Jan 21, 2020, 10.50 PM(IST)
The Sri Lankan civil war was dubbed as genocide and humanitarian crisis at the time. Now, 11 years after the end of the bloody civil war, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa admits that the 20,000 people who went missing then are 'dead'.