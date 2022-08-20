Gravitas: Gotabaya Rajapaksa applies for US green card

Published: Aug 20, 2022, 01:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After Maldives, Singapore & Thailand, Gotabaya Rajapaksa could be headed to the US next. Reports say, Rajapaksa's lawyers are trying to obtain a 'green card' for him. Palki Sharma reports.
Read in App