Gravitas: Google, JPMorgan & battle over employee attendance | Office attendance the key to success?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Why is the concept of attendance making a surprising comeback in today's workplace? Attendance metrics and their impact on employee performance reviews have been resurgent. In the post-pandemic world, is physical presence truly essential for productivity, or is it time to evolve with the changing times? Join us as we decode the debate surrounding this age-old workplace norm.

