Gravitas: French Muslim body adopts Charter of Principles

Jan 19, 2021, 12.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The topmost Muslim Council in France has adopted a 'charter of principles' to make Islam more compatible with French values. French Muslims are upholding secularism, the French govt is 'saluting' the efforts. WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App