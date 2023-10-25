Gravitas | France's Macron's Proposal: International Coalition Against Hamas | Gaza Conflict

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed the formation of an international coalition against Hamas in the midst of the Gaza conflict. During his visit to Israel, Macron called for the existing international coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria to expand its scope to include Hamas, the Palestinian group behind the October 7 attack in southern Israel.

