Gravitas | Five diners hospitalised after allegedly consuming dry ice as mouth freshener
Officials said on Tuesday that the manager of a restaurant in Gurugram was arrested a day after images of five guests allegedly bleeding from the mouth after using mouth fresheners went viral. According to early findings, five friends who attended Laforestta, a cafe-turned-restaurant in Sector 90, suffered significant mouth cuts and began vomiting after consuming a mouth freshener allegedly containing dry ice.