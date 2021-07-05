Gravitas: Fatwa issued against 'HAHA' Emoji

Jul 05, 2021, 05:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A Bangladeshi cleric has issued a 'fatwa' against the 'HAHA' Emoji. Netizens are responding to the logic with the same emotion. But what exactly does a fatwa mean? Is it even relevant in today's world? Here's what Palki Sharma has to say.
