Gravitas: Facebook renamed to Meta: Reform or farce?

Oct 29, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Mark Zuckerberg has renamed Facebook to Meta in an effort to distract users from privacy concerns and data theft. The new Facebook will apparently focus on the Metaverse. Palki Sharma explains this cutting-edge technology and what it means for you.
Read in App