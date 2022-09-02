Gravitas: EU scraps VISA agreement with Russia

Published: Sep 02, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The European Union has cancelled a 2007 VISA agreement with Russia. Russian citizens will now have to pay more and wait longer to get VISAs from EU member states. Is Europe right in punishing civilians for Putin's war? Palki Sharma tells you.
