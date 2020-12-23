Gravitas: Erdogan's ruling party is splintering in Turkey

Dec 23, 2020, 11.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
High profile exits, mass defections and a dip in popularity has put Recep Tayyip Erdogan's position as Turkey's President on shaky ground. WION's Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you how the Turkish President is losing friends - both at home and abroad.
Read in App