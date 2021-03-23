Gravitas: Erdogan sacks his third Central Bank Chief in two years

Mar 23, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Turkey's Lira plunged 15% - after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the Governor of the Central Bank. This is the third Central Bank chief to be sacked in less than two years. WION's Molly Gambhir tells you more.
