Gravitas: Elon Musk "delayed" Twitter deal over World War Three concerns

Published: Sep 13, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In May, Elon Musk has his bankers to "go slow" on the Twitter takeover. Musk believed the takeover won't make sense if the world "was heading into World War 3". Molly Gambhir tells you more.
