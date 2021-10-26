Gravitas: Elephants being born without tusks in Mozambique

Oct 26, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Elephants are being born without tusks. Bears are becoming smaller in size. Sheep are being born with smaller horns. Human activities are altering the very appearance of animals. How is this happening? Palki Sharma brings you a report.
