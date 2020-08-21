LIVE TV
Gravitas: Dragon's soft power push: China wants to make more Sci-Fi films
Aug 21, 2020, 12.45 AM(IST)
China wants to make more sci-fi movies to show itself in a 'positive light'. Chinese film authorities have come up with guidelines to develop a sci-fi film sector. Something that must promote the Xi Jinping thought.