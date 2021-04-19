Gravitas: 'Double mutant' now in at least 16 countries

Apr 19, 2021, 11:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After Europe, Brazil and Africa - The 'mutant variants' have struck Asia. Deadlier variants of the Wuhan virus are driving the second wave. Now, the Double Mutant has spread to more than 10 countries. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App