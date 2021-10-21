Gravitas: Donald Trump to launch own Social Media Platform

Oct 21, 2021, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Donald Trump is launching his own Social Media Platform to fight the monopoly of the 'Liberal Media Consortium' & the 'Tyranny of Big Tech'. The platform will promote 'non woke' content. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
