Gravitas: Did big tech do the right thing by banning Trump?

Jan 12, 2021, 11.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
At least 12 tech companies have banned or restricted outgoing US President Donald Trump. Should big tech have the superpower to boot a Head of State? WION's Palki tells you how different world leaders are now speaking out against the ban.
