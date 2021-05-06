Gravitas | Covid Vaccine Patents: Big win for India at the World Trade Organisation

May 06, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The United States has supported India's proposal to waive vaccine patents to defeat the pandemic. Can any company now make Wuhan virus vaccines? Where does the rest of the developed world stand on waivers? Can Big Pharma stall the waiver?
