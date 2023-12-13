Gravitas | COVID-19 Cases Surge in India: New Subvariant Raises Concerns

India is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, with Kerala at the epicenter of the spike. The emergence of the JN.1 Omicron subvariant is believed to be contributing to this surge. Globally, similar trends are observed, with subvariants like ERIS in the UK also spreading rapidly. Health experts advise maintaining hand hygiene, social distancing, and mask-wearing in public places. People with comorbidities are recommended to consider booster doses for added protection.