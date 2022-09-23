Gravitas: Communal Violence in Leicester leaves residents worried

Published: Sep 23, 2022, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The 'communal violence' in Leicester is making the city's residents afraid of stepping out. 47 people have been arrested, most of them are 'young men' in their twenties. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
