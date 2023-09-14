Gravitas: CIA Helped China Cover Up Covid Lab Leak Finding? Whistleblower Unearths Bribery Scandal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
In this explosive video, we dive deep into the shocking revelations brought to light by a whistleblower who has alleged a cover-up involving the CIA and the origins of the Wuhan Virus. The whistleblower claims that CIA analysts were allegedly bribed to reject the Covid lab leak theory, a narrative that inadvertently helped China.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos