Gravitas | China's Uighur abuses: New Zealand shops short of calling it a genocide

China's Uighur abuses: New Zealand shops short of calling it a genocide

May 06, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A resolution in New Zealand Parliament called China's human rights abuses a genocide. But Jacinda Arden's ruling Labour replaced the word "genocide" with "severe human rights abuses". Why is New Zealand going soft on China?
