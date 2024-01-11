videos
Gravitas: China using AI anchors to influence Taiwan Elections
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 11, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
China is relying on a new tactic to influence elections in Taiwan. It is using AI tools to change the course of the elections & manipulate public opinion. Molly Gambhir reports.
