Gravitas: China To Ban Clothes Which 'Undermine The Spirit Of China'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
A new draft law says that it will ban speech and clothing that 'undermines the spirit of China'. The vagueness of the law has left citizens confused and angry. Will China turn into a dictatorship of clothes? Priyanka Sharma tells you more.

