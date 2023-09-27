Gravitas: Canada's troubling history with Nazi Soldiers, from WWII to today

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
In this episode, we expose Canada's decades-long sheltering of the Ukrainian Waffen-SS Galicia Division, a World War II Nazi German military unit formed predominantly of volunteers from Ukraine. We delve into the shocking revelation of how the country has become a safe haven for Nazi war soldiers living under official cover.

