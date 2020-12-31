Gravitas: Britain approves Astrazeneca-Oxford vaccine

Dec 31, 2020, 12.25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
British regulators have approved the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as the country looks to accelerate its inoculation campaign. But Indian regulators have sought more data from the makers of the jab. WION's Palki Sharma has the full report.
