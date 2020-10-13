Gravitas: Armenia-Azerbaijan truce breaks in 5 minutes

Oct 13, 2020, 12.30 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Minutes after Armenia and Azerbaijan reached a ceasefire - fighting broke out again in Nagorno Karabakh. According to Armenia's Defence Ministry, Azeri forces launched an attack just 5 minutes after the truce. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.