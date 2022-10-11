Gravitas: Anti-NATO protests erupt in Paris

Oct 11, 2022
Anti-NATO protests have gripped France as the country grapples with a cost-of-living crisis. The protests come amid a strike by union workers at France's petroleum refineries. Molly Gambhir tells you how Emmanuel Macron faces a double challenge.
