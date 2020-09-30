LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Gravitas: Amnesty's troubled relationship with India
Sep 30, 2020, 12.45 AM(IST)
Follow Us
This is not the first time that Amnesty has closed its operations in India. The organisation has had a troubled relationship with every kind of government in India. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more about Amnesty's troubled relationship with India.