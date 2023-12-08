Gravitas: Amidst conflict, Israel faces tough choices: The human cost of war

The death of IDF soldier Gal Eisenkot and the rising Israeli military casualties in Gaza reflect the harsh realities of the ongoing conflict. As Prime Minister Netanyahu continues his hardline stance, Israel faces a pivotal moment. The potential decision to engage in underground warfare in Gaza's tunnels or to employ unconventional methods like flooding poses significant risks. Amidst these challenges, the long-term viability of Netanyahu's aims, particularly against groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, remains a subject of intense debate, highlighting the intricate dynamics of West Asia politics.