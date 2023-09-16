Gravitas | 'Aliens are out there': NASA chief's admission as hunt begins for extraterrestrial life

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Peru's alien corpses seem to have jolted NASA into action, breathing new life into the age-old question: "Are we alone in this vast universe?" The Chief of the U.S. space agency, Bill Nelson, has shattered the silence, boldly declaring that aliens are not just science fiction; they are real and waiting to be discovered. NASA has officially launched a mission to find these extraterrestrial beings, injecting new purpose into the quest for life beyond Earth.

