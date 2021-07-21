Gravitas: After the death of 9 Citizens, China halts Belt & Road project

Jul 21, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After the death of 9 citizens in a terror attack, Beijing is punishing Islamabad. A hydropower project has been put on hold, and China has called off a high-level meeting on the Belt & Road initiative with Pakistan.
