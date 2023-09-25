Gravitas: After Khalistan row, Trudeau embarrassed as Canadian parliament honours Nazi war veteran

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Amid diplomatic tensions with India, Canada has invited another controversy. On Sunday, the speaker of Canada's House of Commons had to issue an apology amid outrage after a Nazi war veteran was given a standing ovation. The incident invited massive backlash from Jewish groups, as well as the opposition party. PM Justin Trudeau was criticised for honouring a Ukrainian veteran of a Nazi Division.

