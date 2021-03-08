Gravitas: Afghan Peace Talks: The United States wants India involved

Mar 08, 2021, 11.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pitched for India's role alongside other regional players in Afghanistan. But, the US also wants the Taliban to have a seat at the table. What should India do?
Read in App