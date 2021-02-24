Gravitas: A world of 'Vaccine Haves & Have Nots'

Feb 24, 2021, 11.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Two months after the vaccination campaigns kicked off in the west, the first jabs are finally arriving in Africa and Latin America. While the virus may not discriminate, the vaccination programmes certainly do. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how.
