Gravitas: A civil disobedience movement is brewing in Myanmar

Feb 03, 2021, 11.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A civil disobedience movement is brewing in Myanmar. Scores of people honked horns and banged pots to protest against the coup. Members of the medical fraternity wore a red ribbon to show support for Aung San Suu Kyi. WION's Palki Sharma has more.
