Gravitas: 8,000 people in Canadian city don't have drinking water

Oct 16, 2021, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
8,000 people in the Canadian city of Iqaluit have been without 'drinking water' for 3 days. The city's water supplies have been contaminated, the water is not safe even if boiled or filtered. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
