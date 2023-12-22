Gravitas: 71-year-old Glynn Simmons exonerated after 48 years in wrongful imprisonment

Glynn Simmons, a 71-year-old, wrongly imprisoned for 48 years, has been declared innocent in a rare legal reversal. Convicted in 1974 for a murder he didn't commit, Simmons's exoneration came after crucial evidence was uncovered. This decision, a significant moment in the U.S. justice system, highlights the significant impact of judicial errors and the resilience required to endure decades of injustice. Now battling cancer, Simmons's story is a poignant reminder of the cost of wrongful convictions.