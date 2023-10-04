Gravitas: 55 Chinese soldiers allegedly died after getting ensnared in a Chinese trap

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
55 Chinese soldiers reportedly died after a PLA submarine got ensnared in a trap that was laid by China in the South China Sea. How did they get trapped in China's own trap? Is the Yellow sea becoming a new theatre of conflict Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

