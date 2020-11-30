Gravitas: 3 Chinese scientist claim: Wuhan Virus born in India; Experts reject 'biased' paper

Nov 30, 2020, 11.15 PM(IST)
3 Chinese Scientists wrote a paper claiming the Wuhan virus originated in India. Now, the paper is no longer available on the platform - while experts are calling the claims 'biased' and 'very flawed'.
