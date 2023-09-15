Gravitas: 10-year-old Sara Sharif's father, stepmother & uncle charged with murder

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
10-year-old Sara Sharif's body was found in England in august. The post mortem examination found she had sustained "multiple and extensive injuries". Sara's father, stepmother and uncle have been charged with the murder of the girl. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

