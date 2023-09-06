Governments of African countries get proactive to avoid a military coup

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Military coups in the African region are spreading like wildfire, becoming a cause of serious concern for governments across countries. Political leaders are now springing into action, making significant changes to their defence structure, and preparing for the worst. Take a look at this story for more details.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos