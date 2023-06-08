Government using existing laws to keep AI in check

National and international governing bodies are taking to regulate AI tools in the United States the federal government is in the process of seeking inputs on regulations the Federal Trade commission's Chief says the agency is committed to using existing laws to keep in check the dangers of AI these include enhancing the power of dominance firms and turbocharging frauds in April Senator Michael Bennett introduced a bill that would create a task force to look at U.S policies on AI and identify how best to reduce threats to privacy civil liberties and due process the Biden Administration said it was seeking public comments on potential accountability measures for AI systems and so tech companies have a responsibility in my view to make sure their products are safe before making them public.