This 62-year-old actor has been part of the Indian film industry for more than 30 years now. But to play a 60-year-old on screen he needs prosthetics because he is ageing backwards. Sunil Shetty is back on screen after eight years and in a candid conversation with our entertainment editor Abira Dhar he tells the mistakes he made in his career and why he prefers doing all his stunts by himself.